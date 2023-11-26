125
0

Vookcast #260 – Featuring Tom Holland as Zelda

by Team VooksNovember 26, 2023
In this episode of the Vookcast, Ollie is joined by Angelo, Michael, and Luke as they chat about the latest Nintendo Indie World Showcase, the end of Mario Kart 8 DLC, and some weird and wonderful retro releases.

They also dive deep into the announcement of the live-action Zelda movie, and of course a great round of Nintendo 20 Questions.

Relevant stories:

