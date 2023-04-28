Vookcast #249: Mama Mia! – Talking Tears of the Kingdom, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and more
In this episode of the Vookcast, Ollie is joined by Angelo, Michael, and Luke as they dive deep into The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. They also talk about the current state of Nintendo Switch Online, and the new font of the Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters.
The team also talks about everything we loved and hated about the Super Mario Bros. Movie, and get distracted somehow talking about Star Wars for 10 minutes. Whoops.
