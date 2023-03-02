Vookcast #248 – E3 Is Over Again (Again)

In this episode of the Vookcast, Ollie is joined by Angelo and Luke as they discuss the end of E3 for Nintendo… again. They also discuss how Call of Duty is going to end up on Nintendo consoles, a new firmware update for the Switch, the trailer for the upcoming Tetris movie, and the Wii U and 3DS shutdown.

They also take a look at the latest Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer, and find themselves getting more and more excited.



Relevant articles:

