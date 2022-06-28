86
Vookcast #238 – Crisis Core Has Cloud, Isn’t Cloud

by Daniel VuckovicJune 28, 2022

On this week’s episode of the Vookcast, Ollie is joined by Luke and Michael as we get into discussions about the best* Final Fantasy game coming to Switch, Overwatch 2 somehow still coming to Switch, and a new game from James Turner.
* your mileage may vary

We also have a chat about what Nintendo’s done so far this year, and what they might have brewing.

Are you excited for Crisis Core? What do you think of The Plucky Squire? And is id’s gritty Clu Clu Land remake going to be a smash hit? Head on over to the Vooks Discord to let us know, give feedback, and throw some suggestions our way.

This week’s intro music is ‘Keves Battle’ from Xenoblade Chronicles 3. 

