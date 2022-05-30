Vookcast #237: In Australia It’s Called Autumn Guys
On this week’s episode of the Vookcast, Ollie is joined by Luke and Michael as we get into discussions about the global announcement of a previously China-exclusive Switch game, Fall Guys going free to play, a beloved classic somehow coming to Switch, the recent Indie World Showcase, and EA going through a messy divorce.
We also take a short detour from Nintendo to answer a question from one of our listeners and give our suggestions for games to play on Xbox and PlayStation.
What game in the Indie World Showcase caught your attention? Which Non-tendo games do you think are worth playing? And can FIFA make its own football game (lmao)? Head on over to the Vooks Discord to let us know, give feedback, and throw some suggestions our way.
Relevant articles:
- Fall Guys going free-to-play when it launches on Switch next month
- Rabbids: Party of Legends heads west on June 30th
- Alan Wake Remastered is coming to the Switch
- Everything from the Indie World showcase – May 2022
- EA and FIFA divorce, EA Sports FC is the new name of the FIFA game
- Nintendo delivers strong FY22, Pokémon sales balloon as Kirby off to a good start
