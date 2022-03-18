Vookcast #233: Our Biggest Gaming Pet Peeves

On this week’s episode of the Vookcast, Ollie is joined by Angelo, Michael, and Luke as they discuss their biggest gaming pet peeves.



We also discuss a new Australian Government initiative for games developers, PAX Australia returning to the real world, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp’s delay, and the announcement of the ninth generation of Pokemon games.



What are your biggest gaming pet peeves? Will you be attending PAX Aus this year? What starter are you picking in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and why is it Fuecoco? Head on over to the Vooks Discord to let us know, give feedback, and throw some suggestions our way for the new “On The Spot” segment.



This week’s intro music is ‘The Ending Has Lots of Coffee’ from Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth.