Vookcast #231: The Gang Discusses Pokemon Legends Arceus

On this week’s episode of the Vookcast, Ollie is joined by Angelo, Michael, and Luke as they discuss Pokemon Legends Arceus – with some spicy results.

We also discuss Nintendo’s holiday financials, Nintendo’s approach to music availability, our big dreams for new sequels, and more!

What are your thoughts on Ollie and Angelo’s hot takes? Will Nintendo ever make their music more available? Why do we always record just before a Direct is announced? Head on over to the Vooks Discord to let us know, give feedback, and throw some suggestions our way for the new “On The Spot” segment.

Note: Our recording schedule will be delayed by a week for the episode going forward, with the next recording set to take place in late-February. Episodes will still be released fortnightly following that. Thanks for understanding.

This week’s intro music is ‘Kass’s Theme’ from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

As a quick side note, big apologies to anyone who was on the lookout for the last episode of the Vookcast on the site. We did a little bit of testing to see how episodes would fare without the website-side post, and it looks like a fair chunk of you listen to it through the site! If you missed last fortnight’s episode, I’ve embedded it below for your listening pleasure. Thank you, as always, for listening.