Vookcast #229: New Year, New Host, Same Bad Predictions

On this week’s episode of the Vookcast, new lead host Ollie joins Angelo, Michael, and Luke as they make their (terrible) predictions for Nintendo’s year ahead, as is tradition.



We also discuss whether or not E3 is worth keeping around, talk through the 2021 Vooks Awards, and hear Angelo’s controversial take on sarsaparilla in a brand new segment dictated by you, the listeners.

What are your thoughts on E3’s future? Do you have any predictions for the year ahead? Did you think the 2021 Vooks Awards were on the money? And why is Angelo wrong about how good sarsaparilla is? Head on over to the Vooks Discord to let us know, give feedback, and throw some suggestions our way for the new “On The Spot” segment.

This week’s intro music is ‘Alola Photo Club’ from Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon.