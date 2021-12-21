Vookcast #228: Let’s Look Back on Nintendo 2021

On this week’s Vookcast, Angelo is joined by Ollie, Luke and Michael to look back on the last 12 months and review how the year went. NSO’s Expansion Pack, the return of Nintendo Direct, Switch Pro rumours… There was a lot to unpack!

We also return to our 2021 predictions from the first episode of the year, and to our surprise, we got quite a few things correct!

How do you feel about Nintendo in 2021? Are you keen to play Banjo-Kazooie on the Switch next month? Are you still just as hung up on Mario’s 35th anniversary games getting obliterated as we are? Gotta go fast over to the Vooks Discord and join the discussion!

This week’s music is from Wolverine: Adamantium Rage for the Super Nintendo.