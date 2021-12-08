Vookcast #227: Should We Already Be Concerned With NSO’s Expansion Pack?

On this week’s Vookcast, Angelo is joined by Ollie, Luke and Michael to consider if Paper Mario’s timing on the NSO’s Expansion Pack is an early warning sign that the service will see more droughts between releases. The crew also discusses the newly announced delay for GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition’s physical release on Switch to “early 2022”, and the possibility of it being another download code in a box.

Plus, in the lead up to the holiday season, Ollie and Luke take us through some gift-giving ideas.

Are you confident in the Expansion Pack delivering on value throughout 2022? Are you waiting on the physical release of the GTA Trilogy? What are some of your Nintendo gift ideas? Let’s-a go to the Vooks Discord and join the discussion!

This week’s music is from Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighter for the Super Nintendo.