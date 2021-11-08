Vookcast #225: What Are Your Favourite Video Game Documentaries?

On this week’s Vookcast, Angelo is joined by Ollie, Luke, and Michael to talk about some of the best video game documentaries, as well as our favourite YouTube channels that provide interesting insight and analyses of games.

We also turn our attention to Nintendo’s Q2 financial report for the year, discussing how Mario Kart 8 Deluxe overtook Mario Kart Wii as the best selling entry in the series.

What are some of your favourite game docos? Got some interesting YouTube channels that we didn’t mention? Or are you looking forward to picking up Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Pearl? DIG into the Vooks Discord to join the discussion – and share your favourite docos and YT channels!

This week’s music is from Wave Race 64 for the Nintendo 64.