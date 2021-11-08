Vookcast #225: What Are Your Favourite Video Game Documentaries?
On this week’s Vookcast, Angelo is joined by Ollie, Luke, and Michael to talk about some of the best video game documentaries, as well as our favourite YouTube channels that provide interesting insight and analyses of games.
We also turn our attention to Nintendo’s Q2 financial report for the year, discussing how Mario Kart 8 Deluxe overtook Mario Kart Wii as the best selling entry in the series.
What are some of your favourite game docos? Got some interesting YouTube channels that we didn’t mention? Or are you looking forward to picking up Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Pearl? DIG into the Vooks Discord to join the discussion – and share your favourite docos and YT channels!
Video games documentaries and analyses YouTube channels:
- Angelo:
- Icons (2002 – 2007, wiki)
- The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters (2007)
- Indie Game: The Movie (2012, wiki)
- Free to Play (2014, wiki)
- Double Fine Adventure (2015)
- Raising Kratos (2019)
- High Score (2020, wiki)
- Console Wars (2021)
- Noclip (YouTube channel)
- Gaming Historian (YouTube channel)
- Interesting analyses YT channels: 8-bit Music Theory; Feminist Frequency
- Ollie:
- Summoning Salt (YT channel)
- New Frame Plus (YT channel)
- Analyses channels: Alex Moukala Music, Digital Foundry, Game Maker’s Toolkit
- Random fun channels: LGR, Highlight Reel, The 8-Bit Guy
- Michael
This week’s music is from Wave Race 64 for the Nintendo 64.