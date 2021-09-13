Vookcast #221: Are Adults Ruining the Fun of Video Games for Kids?

On this week’s Vookcast, Angelo is joined by Ollie, Luke, and Michael to consider the rumours swirling about Game Boy and Game Boy Color games coming to Switch Online subscribers. The crew also turns their eyes toward Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl’s M rating from the ACB, and that the game won’t feature any of the characters’ iconic voices.

Our featured discussion for this week is discussing whether or not adults and collecting/scalping culture is ruining the fun of video games for kids.

Do you think we’ll be getting Game Boy and Game Boy Color games soon? If so, what games are you hoping will be on the platform? Do you think Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl will be a hit or a miss? Let’s go! over to the Vooks Discord and join the discussion!

This week’s music is from Tales of Monkey Island for the Wii.