Vookcast #218: Did Nintendo Make Good on Mobile Gaming?

On this week’s Vookcast, Angelo is joined by Ollie, Luke, and Michael to break down the free content announcements for some of the Switch’s biggest releases: Monster Hunter Rise, New Pokémon Snap, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. We also commiserate about the scheduled shut down of Dr. Mario World… or do we? And this week’s featured discussion is about whether or not Nintendo has put its best foot forward in mobile gaming.

Will all this new, free content coming to the aforementioned titles keep you coming back for the rest of the year? Are you going to miss Dr. Mario World? How do YOU pronounce both “Ys” and “graph?” Up + B over to the Vooks Discord and join the discussion!

Subscribe to us on your favourite listening platform, and please consider sharing and giving us a review – it really helps!

Relevant articles:

Follow us on Twitter:

This week’s music is from Dr. Mario Online Rx for the Wii.