Vookcast #216: If 2021 is the Switch’s Final Year, Has it Been a Good One?

On this week’s Vookcast, Angelo is joined by Ollie, Luke, and Michael to react to Skyward Sword HD’s quality of life improvements trailer and wonder… why most of this wasn’t implemented 10 years ago. Mario Kart Live also got a surprise update with new content, and Capcom announced its post-release roadmap of free DLC for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin.

For our featured discussion, the crew look back on the Switch over 2021, and run through what’s left to expect for the remainder of the year. We also pose the question: if this is the Switch’s last year of its lifecycle, is it a good one?

Are you getting excited to try out Skyward Sword HD? Will Monster Hunter Stories 2’s DLC forecast keep you coming back? How do you feel about the Switch’s 2021 releases? Land your loftwing at the Vooks Discord and join the discussion!

This week’s music is from Zelda II: The Adventure of Link for the NES.