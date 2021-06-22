Vookcast #215: So… How Did Nintendo Go At E3 This Year?

On this week’s Vookcast, Angelo is joined by Ollie, Luke, and Michael to dig right into those E3 announcements! Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, Metroid Dread, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania, Mario Party Superstars, the Breath of the Wild sequel… Oh my! We also reflect back on our E3 predictions from episode 213 to see how much we got wrong (spoilers: it was a lot).

Which announcement got you the most amped? Will you be getting the Legend of Zelda Game & Watch? Are you as exhausted as we are about the constant swirling of the Switch Pro? Side-flip yourself to the Vooks Discord and join the discussion!

This week’s music is from Bomberman 64 for the Nintendo 64.