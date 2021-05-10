45
Vookcast #212: Was New Pokémon Snap Worth the 22 Year Wait?

by Daniel VuckovicMay 10, 2021

On this week’s Vookcast, Angelo is joined by Ollie, Luke, and Michael to look at Nintendo’s latest financial earnings and whether or not Animal Crossing: New Leaf is still ridiculously successful (hint: it is). The gang also reacts to the surprise announcement of Super Mario Party’s online multiplayer update, and the government’s new tax offset scheme for local game development starting next year.

In our featured discussion, we focus a lens on New Pokémon Snap and find out if this is finally the Pokémon game for Michael. 

Do you think the Switch will reach Wii’s lifetime sales? Has the two-decade wait been worth it for New Pokémon Snap? Are you happy with Super Mario Party’s multiplayer update? FLY over to the Vooks Discord and join the discussion!

This week’s music is from Pokémon Snap for the Nintendo 64.

