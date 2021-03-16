Vookcast #208: Will the Switch Suffer from Microsoft’s Ownership of Bethesda?
On this week’s Vookcast, Angelo is joined by Ollie, Luke, and Michael to look at Microsoft’s finalised purchase of Zenimax Media, and its flagship moneymaker, Bethesda Softworks. Luke also runs through how Apex Legends has shaped up now that it’s out on Switch.
Our featured discussion, though, is of course, the Switch’s fourth birthday! We take a quick look back on how it’s grown since it turned 3 years old, and what the next year might look like in comparison.
Do you think there’s the opportunity for future Bethesda games to come to Switch – or even Nintendo’s next console? Are you jumping into Apex Legends for the first time? Are you satisfied with how the Switch has come along so far? War never changes in the Vooks Discord, so come join the discussion!
