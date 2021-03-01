137
Vookcast #207: Nintendo Directs and Pokémon Anniversaries!

by Angelo ValdiviaMarch 1, 2021

On this week’s Vookcast, Angelo is joined by Ollie, Luke, and Michael to run through two huge announcement events over the last fortnight: a new Nintendo Direct and the Pokémon 25th Anniversary livestream. 2021 started off a little thin on releases, but it’s looking pretty chock-full now!

We also have some preview info to discuss, with Luke taking us through his time in Knockout City, and Ollie sharing what’s what with Bravely Default 2 and Monster Hunter Rise.

Are you as excited as Ollie and Michael are for the Famicom Detective Club games? How are you feeling about the Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl art styles? Did you also get Breath of the Wild vibes from that Pokémon Legends: Arceus trailer? Toss a pokéball into the Vooks Discord and join the discussion!

This week’s music is from Pokémon Red/Blue/Yellow for the Game Boy.

