Vookcast #207: Nintendo Directs and Pokémon Anniversaries!
On this week’s Vookcast, Angelo is joined by Ollie, Luke, and Michael to run through two huge announcement events over the last fortnight: a new Nintendo Direct and the Pokémon 25th Anniversary livestream. 2021 started off a little thin on releases, but it’s looking pretty chock-full now!
We also have some preview info to discuss, with Luke taking us through his time in Knockout City, and Ollie sharing what’s what with Bravely Default 2 and Monster Hunter Rise.
Are you as excited as Ollie and Michael are for the Famicom Detective Club games? How are you feeling about the Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl art styles? Did you also get Breath of the Wild vibes from that Pokémon Legends: Arceus trailer? Toss a pokéball into the Vooks Discord and join the discussion!
Relevant articles:
- The Nintendo Direct Recap – February 2021
- New footage and features in New Pokémon Snap revealed
- Pokemon Diamond and Pearl get remakes from a new developer, out this year
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus is a brand new open world Pokémon adventure, out early 2022
- Preview: Dodge, duck, dip, dive and dodge into Knockout City
- Preview: Eyes-on with Monster Hunter Rise
This week’s music is from Pokémon Red/Blue/Yellow for the Game Boy.
