Vookcast #206: GoldenEye, Super Mario 3D World, and Stardew Valley are making comebacks!
On this week’s Vookcast, Angelo is joined by Ollie and Luke to suss out the GoldenEye 007 remaster leak, which came as a surprise to many people. We also look into the new Stardew Valley v1.5 update that brings a whole load of new features and content to the game.
We also go deeper into Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury now that it’s out, and you can even follow it up by checking out the Vooks review. We finish off the show with our first listener-submitted entry to our Nintendo 20 Questions segment!
Are you excited to see what a true GoldenEye 007 HD remaster looks like? Will you be returning to Stardew Valley to explore the new Ginger Island? Does Mario just wear a cat suit, or does he physically transform into a cat? Long jump over to the Vooks Discord and join the discussion! Meeeooow.
