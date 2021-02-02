Vookcast #205: What’s Going on With Sonic at Sega?
On this week’s Vookcast, Angelo is joined by Ollie and Luke to look back on a week of… not much, really. Takaya Imamura, character designer of Fox McCloud and Falco, among many others, departed Nintendo after 32 years. And another important behind-the-scenes figure, Sonic the Hedgehog voice actor Roger Craig Smith, is also no longer part of Sega after a decade.
But while it was a quiet couple of weeks, we still come together to look back on some stand out games made in Australia, and compare our favourite/least enjoyable Zelda games. Then, of course, we finish off with another round of Nintendo 20 Questions!
What do you think Roger Craig Smith’s departure from Sonic means for the franchise? What’s your least favourite game in The Legend of Zelda series? Did you get this week’s Nintendo 20 Questions game quicker than Luke and Ollie did? Barrel roll into the Vooks Discord and join the discussion!
Relevant articles:
- Takaya Imamura is leaving Nintendo after 32 years
- [Twitter] Roger Craig Smith’s announcement
- [Twitter] Sega’s confirmation of Smith’s announcement
- [Sonic Stadium.org] Ken Pontac Heavily Implies Being Done With Writing Sonic Games
This week’s music is from Dragon Quest V: Hand of the Heavenly Bride for the Super NES.
