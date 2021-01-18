Vookcast #204: Are Big Anniversary Events Becoming Irrelevant?

On this week’s Vookcast, Angelo is joined by Ollie, Luke, and Chris Lawn to dive into last week’s trailers of Nintendo’s biggest 2021 releases (that we know of): New Pokémon Snap and New Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury. We also quickly discuss Super Nintendo World’s recently-delayed opening, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons being Australia’s highest-selling game of 2020.

In light of news swirling around Pokémon’s 25th anniversary, and Katy Perry jumping on the marketing bandwagon, the show’s featured topic is whether or not these big anniversary events are becoming irrelevant. And topping the show off is a new round of Nintendo 20 Questions!

Are you excited as I am to hurl food at Pokémon and snap their candid reactions this year? When do you think you’ll be visiting Super Nintendo World? Do you feel robbed for not getting a grandiose Kid Icarus anniversary year? POW block into the Vooks Discord and join the discussion!

