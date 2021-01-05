Vookcast #203: So, What’s Definitely-Maybe Coming in 2021?
On this week’s Vookcast, Angelo is joined by Ollie, Luke, and Daniel W to look back on 2020 and realise that… Nintendo actually put out a pretty hefty amount of releases. Most of our 2020 predictions were wrong, so join us as we guess what’s happening over the course of this year – and hopefully get some right this time!
We also run down The Vooks Awards for last year’s best games and biggest events, as well as list off all the games announced to come over the next 12 months. Also, I manage to stump Luke in this episode’s Nintendo 20 Questions!
What are your most anticipated games of 2021? Do you have any predictions for the year? Or perhaps you’re looking for a new gaming community to be part of? Wahoo! over to the Vooks Discord and join the discussion!
Relevant articles:
- The Vookcast #178 – What Are Nintendo’s 2020 Plans?
- What Nintendo does in 2020 is anyone’s guess – so we did
- The Vooks Awards – The Best of Switch, Indies, the highs and lows of 2020
- What’s Nintendo doing in 2021? We take a guess
This week’s music is from Battle Pinball for the Super NES.
