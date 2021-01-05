65
Vookcast #203: So, What’s Definitely-Maybe Coming in 2021?

by Angelo ValdiviaJanuary 5, 2021

On this week’s Vookcast, Angelo is joined by Ollie, Luke, and Daniel W to look back on 2020 and realise that… Nintendo actually put out a pretty hefty amount of releases. Most of our 2020 predictions were wrong, so join us as we guess what’s happening over the course of this year – and hopefully get some right this time!

We also run down The Vooks Awards for last year’s best games and biggest events, as well as list off all the games announced to come over the next 12 months. Also, I manage to stump Luke in this episode’s Nintendo 20 Questions!

What are your most anticipated games of 2021? Do you have any predictions for the year? Or perhaps you’re looking for a new gaming community to be part of? Wahoo! over to the Vooks Discord and join the discussion!

This week’s music is from Battle Pinball for the Super NES.

