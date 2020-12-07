Vookcast #201: THAT’S Why Kadabra’s Been Missing From the Pokémon TCG?
Vookcast #201: THAT’S Why Kadabra’s Been Missing From the Pokémon TCG?
On this week’s Vookcast, Angelo is joined by Ollie, Luke, and Daniel W to break down the Switch’s latest firmware update, which has some new, very welcome functions.
We also look at a surprise return of a Pokémon card after being tied up in legal squabbles for almost 20 years, as well as another Mario game set for annihilation on March 31, 2021.
There’s also a dive into thoughts and experiences with Immortals Fenyx Rising, and how it holds up on Switch (look for our review soon)! Finally, we end the show with a new segment: Nintendo 20 questions!
Do you have a kadabra card squirrelled away somewhere safe? Have you found the new NSO hub shortcut useful? How have your experiences in Immortals Fenyx Rising been so far? Hit up our community to discuss this, and much more, in the Vooks Discord!
Relevant articles:
- How to transfer Nintendo Switch screenshots to your PC, Mac or Smart Device
- Nintendo adds NSO hub to Nintendo Switch Firmware version 11
- Magician Uri Gellar says Nintendo can make Kadabra Pokémon TCG cards again after 17 years
- Nintendo stopping uploads in the original Super Mario Maker at the end of March 2021
This week’s music is from Mega Man X for the Super NES.
