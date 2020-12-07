0

Vookcast #201: THAT'S Why Kadabra's Been Missing From the Pokémon TCG?

by Angelo Valdivia December 7, 2020

Vookcast #201: THAT’S Why Kadabra’s Been Missing From the Pokémon TCG?

On this week’s Vookcast, Angelo is joined by Ollie, Luke, and Daniel W to break down the Switch’s latest firmware update, which has some new, very welcome functions.

We also look at a surprise return of a Pokémon card after being tied up in legal squabbles for almost 20 years, as well as another Mario game set for annihilation on March 31, 2021.

There’s also a dive into thoughts and experiences with Immortals Fenyx Rising, and how it holds up on Switch (look for our review soon)! Finally, we end the show with a new segment: Nintendo 20 questions!

Do you have a kadabra card squirrelled away somewhere safe? Have you found the new NSO hub shortcut useful? How have your experiences in Immortals Fenyx Rising been so far? Hit up our community to discuss this, and much more, in the Vooks Discord!

