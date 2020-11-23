Vookcast #200: Happy 20th Birthday, Vooks!
Vooks turned 20 years old last month, and in conjunction with the Vookcast’s 200th episode, we’re finally celebrating!
This episode is split into two halves: first is our regular show, talking about hot topics like Super Mario 3D All-Stars getting GameCube controller support and Nintendo’s foray into next-gen; and second is a 20th anniversary discussion of Vooks as a site and community over such a time. Much of the current Vooks team features in this episode, as well as a very special appearance by former Vookcast host, Steven Impson!
We’d love to hear from our community about this momentous occasion, so come celebrate with us in the Vooks Discord!
Subscribe to us on your favourite listening platform, and please consider sharing or giving us a review – it really helps!
Relevant articles:
- Super Mario 3D All Stars’ axis inverting patch also brings GameCube controller support
- Animal Crossing New Horizons’ Island and Resident transfer app is now finally available
- Nintendo issues apology for small bug in the Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. out this week
- Game & Watch Super Mario Bros – The Next Gen Review
Follow us on Twitter:
- Vooks
- Angelo Valdivia
- Luke Henderson
- Daniel Worthington
- Oliver Brandt
- Steven Impson
- Chris Button
- Andrew Searles
- Daniel Vuckovic
This week’s music is from Super Mario All-Stars for the Super Nintendo, and Mario Kart 64 for the Nintendo 64.
Leave a Response