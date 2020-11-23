0

Vookcast #200: Happy 20th Birthday, Vooks!

by Angelo ValdiviaNovember 23, 2020

Vooks turned 20 years old last month, and in conjunction with the Vookcast’s 200th episode, we’re finally celebrating!

This episode is split into two halves: first is our regular show, talking about hot topics like Super Mario 3D All-Stars getting GameCube controller support and Nintendo’s foray into next-gen; and second is a 20th anniversary discussion of Vooks as a site and community over such a time. Much of the current Vooks team features in this episode, as well as a very special appearance by former Vookcast host, Steven Impson!

We’d love to hear from our community about this momentous occasion, so come celebrate with us in the Vooks Discord!

Subscribe to us on your favourite listening platform, and please consider sharing or giving us a review – it really helps!

Relevant articles:

Follow us on Twitter:

This week’s music is from Super Mario All-Stars for the Super Nintendo, and Mario Kart 64 for the Nintendo 64.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
General
Tags
Vookcast
About The Author
Angelo Valdivia

Leave a Response