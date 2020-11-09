Vookcast #199: Is Game Streaming Viable for Aussie Switch Owners?
On this week’s Vookcast, Angelo is joined by Ollie, Luke, and Daniel Worthington to look at Control’s cloud-based streaming on the Switch and whether it’s a boon for Aussies. We then talk about Pikmin 3 Deluxe, the latest Wii U re-release on Switch. Nintendo also announced its Q2 financial earnings, which Ollie is always eager to dig into.
Have you had success playing any of the Switch’s stream-only games like Control or Assassins Creed: Odyssey? Did you pick up Pikmin 3 Deluxe? Are you pumped for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity? Join the discussion in the Vooks Discord!
Relevant articles:
- Hitman III and Control come to Switch as cloud games, so no luck for Aussies
- [Polygon] Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is the second game to stream to Nintendo Switch
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe (Switch) Review
- Mario 3D All-Stars debuts to decent numbers as Switch sales surpass NES
This week’s music is from F-Zero for the Super Nintendo.
