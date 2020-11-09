69
Vookcast #199: Is Game Streaming Viable for Aussie Switch Owners?

by Daniel VuckovicNovember 9, 2020

On this week’s Vookcast, Angelo is joined by Ollie, Luke, and Daniel Worthington to look at Control’s cloud-based streaming on the Switch and whether it’s a boon for Aussies. We then talk about Pikmin 3 Deluxe, the latest Wii U re-release on Switch. Nintendo also announced its Q2 financial earnings, which Ollie is always eager to dig into.

Have you had success playing any of the Switch’s stream-only games like Control or Assassins Creed: Odyssey? Did you pick up Pikmin 3 Deluxe? Are you pumped for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity? Join the discussion in the Vooks Discord!

This week’s music is from F-Zero for the Super Nintendo.

