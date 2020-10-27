Vookcast #198: Are Limited Digital Releases Nintendo’s New Thing?
On this week’s Vookcast, Angelo is joined by Ollie and Luke to find any substance in industry analyst Michael Pachter suggesting that Nintendo ditch the Switch (sort of). We also delve further into how much of a success the Switch is compared to some of Nintendo’s other phenomenal console sales.
Plus a previously Japanese-only classic gets a re-release announcement, following the disturbingly familiar trend of being available digitally for a short period of time. What’s with that?
Do you think Nintendo would benefit from going handheld-only in their next generation console? How many different versions of the Nintendo DS did you own? Will Nintendo ever open Pandora’s Box and release a localised version of Mother 3? Join the discussion in the Vooks Discord!
Subscribe to us on your favourite listening platform, and please consider sharing or giving us a review – it really helps!
Relevant articles:
- Nintendo Should “Get Rid of the Switch Console and Only Have the Switch Lite” (Gaming Bolt)
- Lifetime unit sales of the Nintendo Switch console worldwide from March 2017 to September 2020 (Statista)
- Video Game Sales Wiki – Wii
- Video Game Sales Wiki – Nintendo DS
- The original Famicom Fire Emblem game is coming to the Switch, in English for the First Time
- Vook Club #1: Introducing a brand new video series
Follow us on Twitter:
This week’s music is from Super Punch-Out!! for the Super Nintendo.
Leave a Response