Vookcast #197: Would You Pay $300,000 For A Pokémon Card?

On this week’s Vookcast, Angelo is joined by Ollie and Luke to chat about the new Monster Hunter trailer–movie, not game–and whether or not a Pokémon card is worth over $300,000.

We also discuss our personal favourite Mario games, and compare our least favourite. Hint: Mario is Missing! gets a mention as one of those…

What’s your favourite Mario game? Are you interested in the Monster Hunter film? Would you rather buy a house or a trading card? Join us over in the Vooks Discord for all that and more!

This week’s music is from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time for the Super Nintendo.