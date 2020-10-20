9
Vookcast #197: Would You Pay $300,000 For A Pokémon Card?

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 20, 2020

On this week’s Vookcast, Angelo is joined by Ollie and Luke to chat about the new Monster Hunter trailer–movie, not game–and whether or not a Pokémon card is worth over $300,000.

We also discuss our personal favourite Mario games, and compare our least favourite. Hint: Mario is Missing! gets a mention as one of those…

What’s your favourite Mario game? Are you interested in the Monster Hunter film? Would you rather buy a house or a trading card? Join us over in the Vooks Discord for all that and more!

This week’s music is from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time for the Super Nintendo.

