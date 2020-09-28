Vookcast #196: Let’s Pour One Out for the 3DS

On this week’s Vookcast, Angelo is joined by Ollie, Andrew and Daniel to reminisce about the 3DS’s life, now that Nintendo has officially killed off any further manufacturing. We go through some of our most memorable moments with the system, look back on its announcement, and even react to every 3DS variant.

We know the console is important to many gamers over the 2010s, and it has a special place in hearts of the Vooks team, too. So here’s to the Nintendo 3DS, and all of the wonderful, strange, and even frustrating experiences it brought to us all.

What are some of your favourite 3DS memories? Did you ever get one of the limited edition models? Did you collect every puzzle piece in Puzzle Swap? Come raise a glass with us in the Vooks Discord!

Subscribe to us on your favourite listening platform, and please consider sharing or giving us a review – it really helps!

Relevant articles:

Follow us on Twitter:

This week’s music is from the Nintendo 3DS’ StreetPass Plaza app.



