Vookcast #194: Wait, How Broken is Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles?

On this week’s Vookcast, Angelo is joined by Paul and Chris to discuss exactly how broken Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition really is (hint: very broken), as well as the surprise Nintendo Mini Direct: Partner Showcase.

Following the resurgence of rumours about a more powerful Switch model looming on the horizon (again), we put forward our wishlist of features we want to see if that announcement ever happens. Plus we give our current eShop recommendations and look towards this fortnight’s upcoming releases.

Have you been affected by Crystal Chronicles’ broken online co-op? Are you looking forward to Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 as well? What’s on your New Nintendo Switch wishlist? HONK with us in the Vooks Discord!

This week’s music is from 1987’s Final Fantasy for the Nintendo Entertainment System.