Vookcast #193: Will Pikmin Finally Become a Hit on Switch?

On this week’s Vookcast, Angelo is joined by Ollie and Luke to look through Nintendo’s latest financial figures and discuss how big of a deal Animal Crossing has become, and whether or not it will overtake Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as the Switch’s best-seller. The crew also chat about the surprise Pikmin 3 Deluxe announcement, and how it might find new life on the Switch this October.

Speaking of Mario Kart, we take a moment to indulge our thirst for a new entry to the series by sharing our thoughts on what we’d like to see in the inevitable Mario Kart 9. Capping off the show is what we’re playing, eShop recommendations, and the fortnight forecast (late August is a doozy!).

Are you excited about Pikmin 3 finding new life on the Switch? What would you want out of a new Mario Kart? Did you tune into Animal Talking’s interview with Xbox head, Phil Spencer? Join the discussion in the Vooks Discord!

This week’s music is from 1991’s Battletoads for the Nintendo Entertainment System.