Vookcast #192: Does Videogame Preservation Justify Stealing?

On this week’s Vookcast, Angelo is joined by Ollie and Michael, our Discord moderator, to dig into the Nintendo Gigaleak which unfolded a lot of development details from many high-profile SNES and N64 games. There’s also the new Animal Crossing: New Horizons which helps lay further foundations for island backups and restoration (sort of…?), pricing and release window of the Analogue Pocket, and some anticipation around Nintendo’s Q1 financials coming later this week.

Capping off the show is what we’re playing, eShop recommendations, and the fortnight forecast (hint: nothing interesting). We also break to a separate segment where Ollie and Michael have a spoilerific chat about Paper Mario: The Origami King.

How do you feel about the theft of Nintendo history? Will you be pre-ordering the Analogue Pocket? Do you get as excited about corporate financials as Ollie? Join the discussion in the Vooks Discord!

This week’s music is from 2017’s Star Fox 2 for the Nintendo Classic Mini: Super Nintendo Entertainment System.