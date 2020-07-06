Vookcast #190: Are You Excited About a Pokémon MOBA?

On this week’s Vookcast, Angelo is joined by Chris and Ollie to discuss Pokémon Unite’s announcement, Min Min joining Smash, some surprise new physical releases coming to Wii and Wii U, plus loads more.

Ollie and Chris also give their respective previews of Catherine: Full Body and Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town.

Are you up for a Pokémon MOBA? Have you been keeping your heart rate healthy with Jump Rope Challenge? Can the Switch really run Crysis? Join the discussion in the Vooks Discord!

This week’s music is from 2000’s Pokémon Gold & Silver for the Game Boy.