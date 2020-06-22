Vookcast #189: How Much Pokémon is Too Much?

On this week’s Vookcast, Angelo is joined by Ollie and Luke to talk about Nintendo’s update on its NNID breach, the new LEGO Super Mario sets prices, a boatload of indie announcements, as well as the return of a couple of gaming classics.

We also discuss how Pokémon-heavy recent years have been, and whether or not that will slow down any time soon. And of course, we bring you our eShop recommendations as well as the release forecast.

Are you as excited as I am about Alex Kidd’s resurrection? Will you be buying up all the LEGO Super Mario sets? Have you always wanted an eevee to help you brush your teeth? Join the discussion in the Vooks Discord!

This week’s music is from 1986’s Alex Kidd in Miracle World for the Sega Master System.