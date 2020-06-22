Vookcast #189: How Much Pokémon is Too Much?
On this week’s Vookcast, Angelo is joined by Ollie and Luke to talk about Nintendo’s update on its NNID breach, the new LEGO Super Mario sets prices, a boatload of indie announcements, as well as the return of a couple of gaming classics.
We also discuss how Pokémon-heavy recent years have been, and whether or not that will slow down any time soon. And of course, we bring you our eShop recommendations as well as the release forecast.
Are you as excited as I am about Alex Kidd’s resurrection? Will you be buying up all the LEGO Super Mario sets? Have you always wanted an eevee to help you brush your teeth? Join the discussion in the Vooks Discord!
Relevant articles:
- Nintendo updates the number of breached NNID accounts
- All the LEGO Super Mario sets detailed and priced, including 8 new ones
- Non-E3: Everything announced and shown over the weekend for the Switch
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX is bringing a classic back
- EA has five more games coming to Switch in the next 12 month
- Pokémon Snap gets a new game on Nintendo Switch after two decades – New Pokemon Snap
- Pokemon Smile aims to help your kids brush their teeth better
- Pokémon Café Mix is a new puzzle game for mobile and Switch
- Highest grossing media franchises [Wikipedia]
- Weekly Aussie eShop Downloads & Deals (Week 25) Half Time
This week’s music is from 1986’s Alex Kidd in Miracle World for the Sega Master System.
