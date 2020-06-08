Vookcast #188: Is Creativity Stalling on the Switch?



On this week’s Vookcast, Angelo is joined by Ollie and Chris to talk about Pokémon Sword and Shield’s first expansion, The Isle of Armor, releasing on June 17. We also get into some of those new Gigantamax forms for some old favourites, as well as the Summer Games Done Quick 2020 event adapting to the current pandemic crisis.

Being lighter on news this episode, we discuss whether creativity has stalled somewhat lately with Switch releases, looking at the recent wave of remasters, and those still on the way. Then we sift through the enormous eShop sales to share our personal recommendations.

Are you keen to jump into the new Pokémon Sword and Shield expansions? Will you be tuning into the Summer Games Done Quick this year? Got some sales on the eShop you want to suggest? Join us in the Vooks Discord!

This week’s music is from 1991’s Super R-Type for the Super Nintendo.