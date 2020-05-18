Vookcast 187: Is Nintendo Isolating Harder than the Rest of Us?

On this week’s Vookcast, Angelo is joined by Ollie and Luke to discuss Paper Mario: The Origami King’s surprise announcement, new additions to the NES and SNES Switch apps, how many sales Animal Crossing: New Horizons has made so far, and Star Wars Episode I: Racer’s delay… on the day of release.

We also turn our attention towards Nintendo’s awkward silence over this isolation period, and whether the company’s made the most of appealing to so many people staying home. As usual, we also bring you our eShop sale recommendations for the week, along with what’s coming out in the next couple of weeks (hint: an underwater city, an interplanetary treasure hunt, as well as an alien invasion – all in the same day!).

Are you excited for a new Paper Mario? Were you looking forward to picking up Episode I: Racer? Has Nintendo kept you satisfied while being stuck at home for the last couple of months? Be part of the conversation and join the turnip bonanza over in the Vooks Discord!

This week’s music is from 2001’s Star Wars: Rogue Squadron II – Rogue Leader for the Nintendo GameCube.