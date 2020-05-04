Vookcast 186: Mario is Missing (from the Summer Game Fest)!

On this week’s Vookcast, Angelo is joined by Ollie and Paul to talk about some lucky Japanese households winning Super Famicoms, an old splatfest is coming back to Splatoon 2, the 160,000 hacked NNID accounts, and where’s Nintendo among the Summer Game Fest line up?

We also discuss some of our Star Wars memories on Nintendo in light of May the Fourth, plus a Nookspot update to see what’s up in New Horizons. As usual, there’s also our eShop recommendations for this week!

What are some of your favourite Star Wars games? Are you excited for the Summer Game Fest? Mayo or ketchup? Be part of the conversation and join the turnip bonanza over in the Vooks Discord!

This week’s music is from 2001’s Star Wars: Rogue Squadron II – Rogue Leader for the Nintendo GameCube.