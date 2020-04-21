Vookcast 185: Cooking Mama’s in Hot Water

On this week’s Vookcast, Angelo is joined by Ollie and Dan in a short-but-sweet episode all about the weird, crazy situation going on with Cooking Mama: Cookstar. Plus, we quickly chat about the surprise Crysis Remastered announcement for Switch, and give our eShop recommendations for the week.

We also have a competition running for a chance to win one of five copies of the upcoming Moving Out by SMG Studio, thanks to Five Star Games!

How unhappy do you think Mama is with everything happening? Are you keen for Crysis Remastered? Do you have a cool Animal Crossing island design you want to share? Join the conversation in the Vooks Discord!

This week’s music is from 2007’s Cooking Mama 2: Dinner with Friends for the Nintendo DS.