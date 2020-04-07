Vookcast 184: What Secrets Are Nintendo Still Keeping for this Year?

On this week’s Vookcast Angelo is joined by Luke and Chris to break down the rumours surrounding Nintendo’s big Mario plans for 2020 (and remasters of the plumber’s most iconic 3D releases), and which of our favourite titles we hope to see make a return. Plus, Gamescom is set to go ahead with a digital event later this year, then we check in on what else is happening in the world with Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Of course, another week means another eShop drop and sale, so we top it all off with our recommendations. Hint: there are some good Aussie indies on the cheap!

Are you excited about getting a 3D Super Mario collection? Are you keen to get your hands on The Outer Worlds on Switch? What are some crazy social experiences you’ve had in Animal Crossing? Join the conversation in the Vooks Discord!

