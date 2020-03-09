Vookcast #182 – How Much is a Nintendo Play Station Worth to You?

On this week’s Vookcast, (a very exhausted) Angelo is joined by Ollie and Luke to discuss Mario Kart Tour’s new live multiplayer feature, GDC’s postponement (and whether or not E3 might inevitably follow suit), then contemplate the worth of the only publically known Nintendo Play Station prototype.

Then, we reminisce over the Switch’s third birthday, and discuss how far the system’s come – as well as how far it still needs to go. Plus, as always, we give our eShop recommendations.

How much would you pay for a Nintendo Play Station? Does the widespread coronavirus concern affect your decision in attending any gaming cons this year? Will you be getting some friends together to play Mario Kart Tour? Join the conversation in the Vooks Discord!



