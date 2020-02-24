Vookcast #181 – What’s New in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

This week I’m joined by Chris and Ollie to dissect last week’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct, as well as discussing Nintendo’s reactions to 2019’s Pokemon Sword & Shield leaks, Untitled Goose Game stealing GOTY at DICE, and much more.

Chris and Ollie also discuss their reviews of Two Point Hospital and Snack World, respectively. Plus, what games should you be picking up this week on the eShop.

What are you most looking forward to in Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Will you be jumping into Two Point Hospital or Snack World? Does Tom Nook also strike an eerie resemblance to Monokuma from Danganronpa to you, too? Join the conversation in the Vooks Discord!

Subscribe to us on your favourite listening platform! And share and review (it really helps us out)!

Follow us on Twitter: