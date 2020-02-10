Vookcast #180: What Games Should Get a Second Chance on Switch?

This week I’m joined by Luke and Andrew to talk about The Outer Worlds’ delay (where I promptly mispronounced the title), Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ cloud saves nonsense, The Wonderful 101’s enormously successful Kickstarter revival, plus more.

We also discuss what games/series we’d like to see brought back from the depths of time and get a new lease on life.

What games would you love to see come back? Are you looking forward to giving The Wonderful 101 another whirl? Do you think Animal Crossing: New Horzions’ save issues is a grim sign of things to come? Join the conversation in the Vooks Discord!

