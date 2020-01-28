Vookcast #179: Super Smash Bros. Birthdée!

This week I’m joined by Ollie and Paul to talk about Super Nintendo World’s opening ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, as well as the many other resorts following in the coming years.

We also talk about the 21st anniversary of Super Smash Bros., and its enormous impact as a series.

We then delve into games we’re reviewing, such as 198X and the Deponia series.

Will you be checking out Super Nintendo World? How has the Super Smash Bros. series impacted your life? Do you have your own eShop recommendations?

