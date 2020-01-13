Vookcast #178: What Are Nintendo’s 2020 Plans?

The Vookcast is back!

Join me, Angelo, the new host of the Vookcast, and this week’s crew, Chris and Ollie, as we run down the recent Pokémon Direct news and discuss Nintendo’s 2020 vision.

We also talk about Vooks’ Top 15 Nintendo Games of the Decade, and what some of them meant to us over that period.

Furthermore, Ollie talks about his time with Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore ahead of his review, as does Chris with AO Tennis 2.

Do you think the new Pokémon Expansion Passes are a worthwhile purchase? Will you be picking up Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX? Heck, do you have your own 2020 predictions? Join the conversation in the Vooks Discord!

