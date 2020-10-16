Vook Club #1: Introducing a brand new video series

The team here at Vooks are extremely excited to introduce a brand new video series to run in conjunction with the Vookcast. We’re calling it Vook Club, and it’s exactly what it sounds like on the box — it’s a book club, but for games.

This series is going to be a little more casual, a little more laid back, than some of our other content; it’s focused primarily on getting together with friends and chatting about our shared experiences with games. It all starts with us picking a theme for the episode. We started with Nintendo Switch Online’s retro offerings as our first theme, because it was easily accessible for everyone and (importantly) free for NSO subscribers. From there, each of our video participants nominated a game, and our lovely Patreon supporters narrowed that down to a final pick: Stunt Race FX. For now, this is how the series will run, but this may change in the future.

As with every new project, this is very much a work in progress. We have a lot of room to grow, and we’re going to make mistakes, but we appreciate all of the feedback we get. If you have any suggestions for the show, or want to suggest a theme for our Patrons to pick from, leave us a comment and let us know!

So here it is, Chapter 1 of a new video journey: Stunt Race FX, featuring myself, Angelo Valdivia, and Luke Henderson.