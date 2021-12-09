Voltorb gets a retro Hisuian makeover in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Now that Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have released (and sold quite well), The Pokémon Company has moved right back into marketing its next big release, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, this time with a look at an all-new regional form.

The Pokémon Company has revealed Hisuian Voltorb, which sports a very retro wood-grain look to match the Poké Balls used in the game. Hisuian Voltorb is an Electric/Grass type — the first and only one outside of Rotom’s Mow form — and according to the website, is a huge hollow ball filled with seed that rattle around when you shake it. Not that you should shake it, you monster.

The trailer also seemed to show off that Pokémon Legends: Arceus will feature varying sizes of Pokémon, even of the same species, as seen in the header image of this article. Pretty cool, all things considered. There’s going to be a 90-second stop motion animation featuring the wooden ball Pokémon much later tonight, which we’ll add to the article when it’s available.