Voltorb gets a retro Hisuian makeover in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Now that Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have released (and sold quite well), The Pokémon Company has moved right back into marketing its next big release, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, this time with a look at an all-new regional form.

The Pok√©mon Company has revealed Hisuian Voltorb, which sports a very retro wood-grain look to match the Pok√© Balls used in the game. Hisuian Voltorb is an Electric/Grass type ‚ÄĒ the first and only one outside of Rotom’s Mow form ‚ÄĒ and according to the website, is a huge hollow ball filled with seed that rattle around when you shake it. Not that you should shake it, you monster.

The trailer also seemed to show off that Pok√©mon Legends: Arceus will feature varying sizes of Pok√©mon, even of the same species, as seen in the header image of this article. Pretty cool, all things considered. There’s going to be a 90-second stop motion animation featuring the wooden ball Pok√©mon much later tonight, which we’ll add to the article when it’s available.