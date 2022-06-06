0

Voice acting, items being added to Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

by Daniel VuckovicJune 7, 2022

One of the biggest complaints about Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl when it was released late last year was the complete and utter lack of voice acting. SpongeBob, Patrick Star, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are all quotable characters and this game just didn’t have it.

Until today, well almost today. Both voice acting and items are being added to the game with patches today if you’re a PC, Xbox or PlayStation owner. Switch owners are down as “coming soon”.

So if you gave Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl a pass the first time, maybe this update will be the one to get you into the game.

