Voice acting, items being added to Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
One of the biggest complaints about Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl when it was released late last year was the complete and utter lack of voice acting. SpongeBob, Patrick Star, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are all quotable characters and this game just didn’t have it.
Until today, well almost today. Both voice acting and items are being added to the game with patches today if you’re a PC, Xbox or PlayStation owner. Switch owners are down as “coming soon”.
Our next major FREE update is here – and it's a big one! We're super excited to announce that voice acting and items are available TODAY on PC, @Xbox and @Playstation. @Nintendo Switch coming soon! #NickBrawl pic.twitter.com/nTLK5T6zEG— Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (@NickBrawlGame) June 6, 2022
So if you gave Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl a pass the first time, maybe this update will be the one to get you into the game.