Video: Nintendo’s Animal Crossing Musicians remotely perform the New Horizon theme

by Daniel VuckovicMay 15, 2020

The Animal Crossing New Horizons theme is pretty chill. The team behind the music have got together – virtually – to bring us a chilled out performance of the main theme.

Despite hearing the theme a few hundred times already, it’s always great to see the people behind and see how it all comes together.

More content like this Nintendo!

