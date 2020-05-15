Video: Nintendo’s Animal Crossing Musicians remotely perform the New Horizon theme
The Animal Crossing New Horizons theme is pretty chill. The team behind the music have got together – virtually – to bring us a chilled out performance of the main theme.
Despite hearing the theme a few hundred times already, it’s always great to see the people behind and see how it all comes together.
More content like this Nintendo!
