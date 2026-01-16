Updated PEGI rating suggests Hi-Fi Rush could still come to Switch

The European ratings board PEGI has a fresh listing for the once Xbox-exclusive Hi-Fi Rush, now also listing the game for the Nintendo Switch.

This isn’t the first time the game has been rated for the Nintendo Switch, but a lot has happened since then. Bethesda originally rated the game for its initial release (as they were the publisher). However, after Tango Gameworks and the Hi-Fi Rush intellectual property were acquired by Krafton in 2024, it appears the game has been rated again, this time with the Nintendo Switch listed as a platform and as Krafton as the publisher.

Does this mean Hi-Fi Rush is coming to the Switch? Having a rating the first time certainly didn’t, otherwise we’d already have the game on Switch. But with the listing now updated again to include a Switch version, you wouldn’t do that unless you were planning to release it on Switch, would you?