Untitled Goose Game steals Game of the Year award at DICE Awards 2020
Australian developers House House have joined an esteemed group of developers this week. Untitled Goose Games was awarded Game of the Year at this year’s DICE Awards. The DICE Awards are voted from a panel of people from within the game industry, including developers, publishers and artists.
They join such esteemed company as Goldeneye 007, Half-Life 2, Breath of the Wild, Ocarina of Time and other big games. House House themselves calling the honour “extremely weird” but also “an incredible, surreal honour”.
Other Nintendo nods include Super Mario Maker 2 for best family game, Fire Emblem: Three Houses for strategy or simulation game, Luigi’s Mansion 3 picked up best character animation and most controversially Mario Kart Tour won the best racing game award.
All the other non-Nintendo winners can be found here.
Family Game of the Year
A Short Hike
Dragon Quest Builders 2
Ring Fit Adventure
Super Mario Maker 2 (Winner)
Yoshi’s Crafted World
Racing Game of the Year
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
DiRT Rally 2.0
F1 2019
Mario Kart Tour (Winner)
Trials Rising
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
Anno 1800
Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Winner)
Oxygen Not Included
Slay the Spire
Total War: Three Kingdoms
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
A Short Hike
Disco Elysium
Sayonara Wild Hearts
Untitled Goose Game (Winner)
What the Golf?
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Days Gone
Death Stranding
Devil May Cry 5
Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Winner)
Outstanding Achievement in Character
Control (Jesse Faden)
Death Stranding (Cliff Unger)
Death Stranding (Sam Porter Bridges)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Greez)
Untitled Goose Game (The Goose) (Winner)
