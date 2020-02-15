Untitled Goose Game steals Game of the Year award at DICE Awards 2020

Australian developers House House have joined an esteemed group of developers this week. Untitled Goose Games was awarded Game of the Year at this year’s DICE Awards. The DICE Awards are voted from a panel of people from within the game industry, including developers, publishers and artists.

They join such esteemed company as Goldeneye 007, Half-Life 2, Breath of the Wild, Ocarina of Time and other big games. House House themselves calling the honour “extremely weird” but also “an incredible, surreal honour”.

this is extremely weird pic.twitter.com/Tu8pmMnZyg — House House (@house_house_) February 14, 2020

Other Nintendo nods include Super Mario Maker 2 for best family game, Fire Emblem: Three Houses for strategy or simulation game, Luigi’s Mansion 3 picked up best character animation and most controversially Mario Kart Tour won the best racing game award.

All the other non-Nintendo winners can be found here.

Family Game of the Year

A Short Hike

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Ring Fit Adventure

Super Mario Maker 2 (Winner)

Yoshi’s Crafted World

Racing Game of the Year

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

DiRT Rally 2.0

F1 2019

Mario Kart Tour (Winner)

Trials Rising

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Anno 1800

Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Winner)

Oxygen Not Included

Slay the Spire

Total War: Three Kingdoms



Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

A Short Hike

Disco Elysium

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Untitled Goose Game (Winner)

What the Golf?



Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Days Gone

Death Stranding

Devil May Cry 5

Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Winner)



Outstanding Achievement in Character

Control (Jesse Faden)

Death Stranding (Cliff Unger)

Death Stranding (Sam Porter Bridges)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Greez)

Untitled Goose Game (The Goose) (Winner)