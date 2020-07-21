777
Untitled Goose Game honking into retail on September 29th

by Daniel VuckovicJuly 21, 2020

The most honked about game of 2019 is getting a physical release with a bunch of goodies on September 29th.

Untitled Goose Game will be released in stores on September 29th with a physical version of the game included. The pack will also include a full 24-page catalogue featuring “useful items and objects that a goose might enjoy collecting”, a village map and a No Goose Sticker.

There’s a nice video put together showing it all below.

